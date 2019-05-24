If you want to spice up your life, then E! has the photos for you.

After months of anticipation, Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell are back on the world stage for their second reunion tour. While Posh Spice Victoria Beckham has decided to sit this round out, the girls are seemingly having the time of their life on the tour's kick-off.

In preparation for their first show in Dublin, the girls have been practicing their dance moves, getting new glam looks and adding some more spice in their life. Gerri Halliwell even returned to her Spice Girls roots with a new Ginger hairdo, courtesy of Loreal. It was quite the change for the star, who sported strawberry blonde locks for the better part of the last decade.

Likewise, Emma, who is more commonly known as Baby Spice, has dyed her blonde waves a soft pink.