Wrestling's Painful Dark Side: Inside a Pile-Up of Tragedies

Meanwhile, the WWE slammed Oliver's report as inaccurate and invited him to WrestleMania 35 the following weekend to see for himself what sort of operation they were running. He didn't attend, but at the end of his own show he ran a clip of an old wrestling commercial spliced with a voice encouraging whoever gathered at 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium next Sunday to chant in favor of the talent's access to retirement accounts, worker's comp and family and medical leave.

"I'm not saying the fans should do that, or make signs, or make lots of signs. I'm just saying, I really hope they make their voices heard on this," Oliver urged.

While the Last Week Tonight segment was wildly applauded by some, especially by those who have no interest in wrestling whatsoever, the reaction was mixed in the community, with lots of outrage coming from online pundits but the stars themselves sounding more measured.

"Everybody's entitled to their own opinion," Paul Wight, the WWE star known as Big Show, told TMZ Sports after Oliver's piece aired. "Everybody's got their own experiences and how they feel. I've had a hell of a career. I've had a lot of injuries. I knew from day one, stepping through the ropes, that it was not an easy job, it was a job that I was going to put myself at risk. And, you know, I took the paychecks, I took the fame, I took the fortune, and those are the risks that happen.

"That's just part of the industry, and the industry's changed," he added. "It's done everything it can to protect the athlete and create longevity for the athlete. I'm 47! I'm still rockin' and rollin'. They're doing something right!"

"Prior to airing, WWE responded to his producers refuting every point in his one-sided presentation," the WWE also stated. "John Oliver simply ignored the facts. The health and wellness of our performers is the single most important aspect of our business, and we have a comprehensive, longstanding Talent Wellness program."