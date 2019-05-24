by Lauren Piester | Fri., 24 May. 2019 2:02 PM
Congrats everybody, we made it to Memorial Day Weekend!
For many, that means we get three days of freedom, and for many of that many, that means we're in the mood to watch a lotta TV.
Whether you're in the mood to decompress after the past six weeks of Game of Thrones or catch up on the recent TV you've missed while only talking about Game of Thrones, or to finally live your TV life after not watching Game of Thrones ever, we've got some seriously good suggestions as for what to watch this weekend.
First of all, many of the current seasons of TV shows have only just ended, so if you're behind, catch yourself on up. And obviously, Friends and The Office are always options, as is Grey's Anatomy (all seasons on Hulu and Netflix!), but we're here to talk about some of the more recent streamable options that are worth a watch.
Below, you'll find 10 shows or small TV events that will not only keep you occupied this weekend, but they're also mostly must-watches. We highly recommend them, even if it's just so we can talk to you about them later. (This is, no joke, a major and dumb problem in our lives.)
THE HYPE IS REAL. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is phenomenal and hilarious in this two-season dark and raunchy comedy, which you can watch on Amazom Prime. The second and final season was just released, featuring everyone's new favorite Hot Priest and an ending that will crush you. If you haven't watched, you've likely been told to watch, and you should listen to whoever told you to do that.
Do you like teens and drama and a complete lack of adults? Because that's what you get with The Society, a show about a high school class coming home from what was supposed to be a class trip to discover that the entire town is empty, so they have to survive on their own. After a bit of partying first, of course.
Netflix\
Renee Zellweger plays an eccentric billionaire who owns many pens and can do things like offer a woman $20 million in exchange for just one night with her husband and if that doesn't sound like something that interests you then we don't know what to tell you, other than that you should just skip to the next thing on this list.
Article continues below
Freeform
A is no more. Now, we've got college students being socially tortured by former FBI agents…or do we? Nothing is as it seems in Freeform's PLL spinoff and you gotta admit it's kind of funny that poor Alison DiLaurentis still can't escape crazy people with extreme technological skills. At the very least, you have to give this show a watch just for the strings versions of pop songs that make up most of the soundtrack.
HBO
Game of Thrones isn't totally, completely over. This Sunday, you can catch a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the final season, and HBO is calling it "much more than a ‘making of' documentary." In fact, they say it's a "funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world—and then have to say goodbye to it."
We won't lie…this almost sounds better than the show itself.
Sunday, 9 p.m. on HBO
Listen, we can't really explain to you what this is, but just know you must watch this half hour "visual poem" and you must watch it now. Andy Samberg plays Jose Canseco, and Jose Canseco loved it so much that he tweeted "I can't stop laughing. Loved it. If you want to do a follow up video contact my Manager Morgan" and even provided Morgan's phone number right there in that tweet. Sterling K. Brown, Stephanie Beatriz, Maya Rudolph, Jim O'Heir, HAIM, Jenny Slate, and more stars appear in this wild ride and it is a delight.
Article continues below
The CW
CW shows ever so kindly appear on Netflix just eight days after the ends of their seasons, so now is the perfect time to get caught up on Riverdale's Gargoyle King mystery, or Roswell, NM's Rosa mystery, or to prepare yourself for the final seasons of Arrow and Supernatural, or to find out just how good Legacies is. Because it's very, very good, and with an ending that we're still shook over, months after the season ended. (So after you watch it, be sure to come back to discuss.)
Netflix
We've discussed this already. Watch this for Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini giving some truly incredible performances with a bit of a darkly funny murder mystery thrown in there as well.
Netflix
We have also discussed this before! Please watch this animated comedy about Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as two best bird friends. Here's a list of things we laughed at during the first episode: a talking cake, a talking cake stomach dance party, a video game visual, a whole bunch of turtles, a list of stuff on turtles, a list of stuff in a box, a list of stuff neighbors do, Tiffany Haddish singing (there's a lot of that), a dying cactus, a croissant bakeoff, a topless plant, a character who's not a part of this show, and several other things.
Article continues below
With this sketch show by SNL alum Tim Robinson, prepare for something truly absurd and extremely funny that includes Vanessa Bayer struggling to understand the limits of calling your friend an asshole in an Instagram caption. Even if you watch nothing else, watch that one sketch.
And just a few other suggestions:
The new, revamped Project Runway on Bravo. It's great!
The Bachelorette, because Hannah Brown is delightful.
Killing Eve! The season two finale is on Sunday on BBC America.
Dynasty, which ends its second season Friday night on the CW.
Instant Hotel, to prepare for the new season which arrives on Netflix on June 28.
Now, if you're leaving this post still feeling like you have nothing to watch, then there's no help for you, honestly. Have a beautiful Memorial Day weekend!
