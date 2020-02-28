13 Blowout Products That Are Worth Every Penny

by Taylor Stephan & Carolin Lehmann | Fri., 28 Feb. 2020 4:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to the perfect blowout, we'll splash out. But it's not something we can do every time our hair needs washing, unfortunately. The good news is that you can achieve a similar look at home if you have the right products and tools—and for a fraction of the cost.
So, what products and tools should you use at home for a salon-worthy blowout? Check out our recommendations below!
Start with a styling balm that helps protect your hair from heat damage. This one from R+Co doesn't leave any sticky or greasy residue.
Spray this lightweight mist on your damp hair to speed up drying time and nourish your ends. It helps to smooth out your hair and gives it body and shine.
This hydrating control cream is ideal for thick and coarse hair. It moisturizes and smooths out your strands if you apply it to damp hair before blow drying.
This cult favorite heat protectant spray is super affordable and has never let us down. Its spray top pushes out a super-fine mist that evenly coats your strands for maximum protection.
For the perfect blowout, you of course need to blow dry your hair. We recommend the futuristic Dyson Supersonic hair dryer because it's super quick and helps to protect your mane from heat damage.
After you're done blow drying, consider adding in some waves with this curling wand from Blowpro. Without a clamp, it's fool-proof to use and has different temperature settings to suit your needs.
This heat protectant designed for blow drying creates a "thermal blanket" of flexible silicone resin over your strands. This protects your hair and leaves you with a smooth and silky finish.
Another option to reduce heat damage is this blow-dry spray, which forms a protective clear coat over your hair. It includes a blend of keratin proteins, panthenol, and silk amino acids for a healthy shine.
Rollers are the classic way to add volume to your 'do. These bump up your crown and come in two sizes for any hair length.
Moroccan oil always brings the shine. This styling serum that's applied to damp hair ensures your blow-out comes out looking smooth.
Gain both volume and heat protection from this blowout spray. You can use it before blow drying for heat protection or after as a re-styler.
Living Proof's blowout spray helps to lock in your style all day long. You can use it both on wet hair before you blow dry or on dry hair for extra hold later.
Our top tip? Using a clarifying shampoo once you're ready to wash your hair after your blowout. There's nothing worse than product buildup to weigh down your strands and make them look greasy. This clarifying shampoo from Sachajuan soothes a dry, itchy scalp with rosemary oil, menthol, and ginger extract.
For more hair tips, check out the best products that add shine and the best hair products for cold weather.
—Originally published July 28, 2018 at 5 a.m. PT
