Mario Batali Pleads Not Guilty In Sexual Assault Case

UPDATE: In a Boston courtroom today, Mario Batali pleaded not guilty to a charge that he allegedly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. He was released without bail and is not required to appear at the next court hearing, which is scheduled for July 12.

______

A 28-year-old woman filed a lawsuit against Mario Batali on Wednesday and accused the 57-year-old celebrity chef of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress following the alleged sexual assault and violation of Massachusetts general law chapter 12 section 11I.

The lawsuit was brought forth by Natali Tene of Middlesex County, Mass. and is in regards to an incident that allegedly took place in April 2017 at Towne Stove and Spirits—a Boston restaurant near Batali's establishment Eataly.

Tene alleged she saw Batali at Towne Stove and Spirits and took a picture of him with her phone. She claimed the former star of The Chew noticed her taking the photo and offered to take a selfie with her. In court documents obtained by E! News, Tene alleged she was "familiar with Batali's career" and was "excited to be in a photograph with a celebrity." So, she claimed she walked over to him.