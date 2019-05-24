Time is flying!

For proof, Jessica Simpson recently shared a video of her only son, Ace Knute Johnson, on Instagram and you won't believe the youngster is 5 years old and already hitting golf balls.

"Already borrowing his dad's clubs," the fashion mogul captioned a slow-motion video of Ace taking a swing, referencing her husband of nearly five years, football pro Eric Johnson.

With his sixth birthday next month, it feels like Simpson's little guy is growing up before our eyes. Back in June 2013, E! News confirmed the star had given birth to the couple's second child at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.