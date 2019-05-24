Adam Levine Leaving The Voice, Gwen Stefani Joins Season 17

by Chris Harnick | Fri., 24 May. 2019 5:31 AM

There are changes afoot at The Voice. After 16 seasons on the NBC singing competition series, Adam Levine is departing his big red chair. In his place for the upcoming 17th season? Gwen Stefani.

Levine was previously announced as part of the season 17 coaches. Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are returning.

The news was announced on the Today show by The Voice host Carson Daly. While delivering Today's Pop Start segment, Daly said it was Levine's decision to leave the series. Daly said Levine "will always be cherished member of The Voice family, and of course we wish him nothing but the best."

Over his 16 seasons on The Voice, Team Adam took home the top stop three times. Jordan Smith won season nine, Tessanne Chin won season five and Javier Colon won season one.

Legend, in his first season as a coach, won season 16 with contestant Maelyn Jarmon.

Stefani served as a coach in season seven, nine and 12. Other coaches over the years include Jennifer Hudson, Pharrell Williams, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Shakira.

Levine's tweet on May 21, a photo of him and Shelton working on The Voice, and could serve as a fitting goodbye. See it below.

The Voice will air at 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesdays on NBC this fall.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

