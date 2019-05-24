Celebrate Gemini Season With These Korean Celebrities!

Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Fri., 24 May. 2019 12:02 AM
Watch out world! Gemini season is upon us!
Signified by the Twins, Gemini is the star sign that most people tend to trash talk. However, they are probably one of the more misunderstood signs in astrology. This air sign is known for its quick wit, adaptability and communicative nature. Ruled by Mercury, Geminis tend to be great conversationalist due to their naturally curious and inquisitive personalities.
Often times, Geminis get flack for being two-faced and fake. In reality, those born under this sign thrive off socializing and making connections, which can be misconstrued. They make great artists, in particular writers and lyricists thanks to their open-minded and expressive personality. The sign fears stagnation most of all and detest being boxed in. Free-spirited and the life of a party, it's quite understandable that some of your favourite stars are born under this star sign.
Time to hop into Gemini season by expressing your love and birthday wishes to these Korean celebrities:
The adorable Dahyun from K-pop girl group TWICE turns 21 on 28 May this year.
Member of iconic boy group, Super Junior, Ryeowook will be celebrating his 32 this year on 21 June. He is a Gemini-Cancer cusp.
Member of the now disbanded K-pop girl group KARA, Gyuri recently turned 31 on 21 May, making her a Taurus-Gemini cusp.
Kim So-Hyun began her career as a child actress and this year she will be turning 20 on 4 June.
Korean Odyssey's Cha Seung-Won turns 49 this year on 7 June.
Leader of K-pop boy group MONSTA X, Shownu will be celebrating his 27th birthday on 18 June.
The charming Park Bo-Gum of hit drama series Encounter is turning 26 on 16 June.
The gorgeous Tzuyu of girl group TWICE will celebrate her 20th birthday on 14 June this year.
K-pop boy group NCT127 has another Gemini in their team and it's none other than Taeil who will be turning 25 on 14 June.
The stunning veteran actress, Choi Ji-Woo will be turning 44 on 11 June this year. Literally, we can only dream of looking as good as she does.
The leader of K-pop boy group NU'EST, JR is also a Gemini who will be celebrating his 24th birthday on 8 June.
NCT127's Haechan turns 19 on 6 June this year.
Goblin's Yoo In-Na will be celebrating her 37th birthday on 5 June this year.
Model turned actor, star of Lucky Romance's Lee Soo-Hyuk is celebrating his birthday on 31 May.
Member of the K-pop girl group T-ara, Hyomin is turning the big 3-0 on 30th May this year.
The magnae of K-pop boy group Highlight, Son Dong-Woon is also a Gemini baby. He celebrates his 28th birthday on 6 June.
The leader of top K-pop idol group EXO just celebrated his 28th birthday on 22 May.
Turns out HyunA found herself the perfect match in E'Dawn who is also a fellow Gemini. He was born on 1 June.
SNSD's Yoona will be turning 29 on 30 May.
This vivacious solo artist is born on 6 June 1992.
