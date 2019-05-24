Celebrate Gemini Season With These Korean Celebrities!

Watch out world! Gemini season is upon us!

Signified by the Twins, Gemini is the star sign that most people tend to trash talk. However, they are probably one of the more misunderstood signs in astrology. This air sign is known for its quick wit, adaptability and communicative nature. Ruled by Mercury, Geminis tend to be great conversationalist due to their naturally curious and inquisitive personalities.

Often times, Geminis get flack for being two-faced and fake. In reality, those born under this sign thrive off socializing and making connections, which can be misconstrued. They make great artists, in particular writers and lyricists thanks to their open-minded and expressive personality. The sign fears stagnation most of all and detest being boxed in. Free-spirited and the life of a party, it's quite understandable that some of your favourite stars are born under this star sign.

Time to hop into Gemini season by expressing your love and birthday wishes to these Korean celebrities: