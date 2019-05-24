Celebrate Gemini Season With These Korean Celebrities!

by Hanan Haddad | Fri., 24 May. 2019 12:02 AM

Gemini Korean Celebrities

Getty Images

Watch out world! Gemini season is upon us!

Signified by the Twins, Gemini is the star sign that most people tend to trash talk. However, they are probably one of the more misunderstood signs in astrology. This air sign is known for its quick wit, adaptability and communicative nature. Ruled by Mercury, Geminis tend to be great conversationalist due to their naturally curious and inquisitive personalities. 

Often times, Geminis get flack for being two-faced and fake. In reality, those born under this sign thrive off socializing and making connections, which can be misconstrued. They make great artists, in particular writers and lyricists thanks to their open-minded and expressive personality. The sign fears stagnation most of all and detest being boxed in. Free-spirited and the life of a party, it's quite understandable that some of your favourite stars are born under this star sign. 

Time to hop into Gemini season by expressing your love and birthday wishes to these Korean celebrities: 

Dahyun, TWICE

Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Dahyun (TWICE)

The adorable Dahyun from K-pop girl group TWICE turns 21 on 28 May this year. 

Ryeowook, Super Junior

The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Ryeowook (Super Junior)

Member of iconic boy group, Super Junior, Ryeowook will be celebrating his 32 this year on 21 June. He is a Gemini-Cancer cusp. 

Gyuri, KARA

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

Gyuri (KARA)

Member of the now disbanded K-pop girl group KARA, Gyuri recently turned 31 on 21 May, making her a Taurus-Gemini cusp. 

Kim So Hyun

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kim So-Hyun

Kim So-Hyun began her career as a child actress and this year she will be turning 20 on 4 June. 

Cha Seung Won

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Cha Seung-Won

Korean Odyssey's Cha Seung-Won turns 49 this year on 7 June. 

Monsta X, Shownu

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Shownu (MONSTA X)

Leader of K-pop boy group MONSTA X, Shownu will be celebrating his 27th birthday on 18 June. 

Park Bo-Gum, 55th Baeksang Arts Awards

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Park Bo-Gum

The charming Park Bo-Gum of hit drama series Encounter is turning 26 on 16 June. 

Tzuyu, TWICE

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Tzuyu (TWICE)

The gorgeous Tzuyu of girl group TWICE will celebrate her 20th birthday on 14 June this year. 

Taeil, NCT127

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Taeil (NCT127)

K-pop boy group NCT127 has another Gemini in their team and it's none other than Taeil who will be turning 25 on 14 June. 

Choi Ji-Woo

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Choi Ji-Woo

The stunning veteran actress, Choi Ji-Woo will be turning 44 on 11 June this year. Literally, we can only dream of looking as good as she does. 

JR, NU'EST

Ken Ishii/Getty Images

JR (NU'EST)

The leader of K-pop boy group NU'EST, JR is also a Gemini who will be celebrating his 24th birthday on 8 June. 

Haechan, NCT 127

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Haechan (NCT127)

NCT127's Haechan turns 19 on 6 June this year. 

Yoo In-Na

TPG/Getty Images

Yoo In-Na

Goblin's Yoo In-Na will be celebrating her 37th birthday on 5 June this year. 

Lee Soo-Hyuk

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Lee Soo-Hyuk

Model turned actor, star of Lucky Romance's Lee Soo-Hyuk is celebrating his birthday on 31 May. 

Hyomin

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Hyomin (T-ara)

Member of the K-pop girl group T-ara, Hyomin is turning the big 3-0 on 30th May this year. 

Dong-Woon, Highlight

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Dong-Woon (Highlight)

The magnae of K-pop boy group Highlight, Son Dong-Woon is also a Gemini baby. He celebrates his 28th birthday on 6 June. 

Suho, EXO

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari

Suho (EXO)

The leader of top K-pop idol group EXO just celebrated his 28th birthday on 22 May. 

P-Nation, EDawn

P-Nation

E'Dawn

Turns out HyunA found herself the perfect match in E'Dawn who is also a fellow Gemini. He was born on 1 June. 

Yoona, Girls' Generation

Getty Images

Yoona (Girls' Generation)

SNSD's Yoona will be turning 29 on 30 May. 

HyunA

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

HyunA

This vivacious solo artist is born on 6 June 1992.

