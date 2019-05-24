Renée Zellweger's got a new role on TV, and it's perfect for her because it's a role she'd never, ever play in real life.

"I would never," Zellweger tells E! News. "Like, I would never. Every day, I would think, she didn't. She does. It's fantastic, i mean the things she says, and the way that she thinks. Is she sociopathic? Probably. Yeah, she's crazy."

In Netflix's What/If, which is out today, Zellweger plays a seductive investor who's got a whole lot of money to invest in Lisa's (Jane Levy) med tech company, but she needs a guarantee that Lisa's all in. What better way to prove that than to give up her husband (Blake Jenner) for a night?

Like Zellweger said, sociopathic.