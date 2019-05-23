Lay Zhang Is the First K-Pop Star to Wear H&M's New Designer Collaboration

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 23 May. 2019 8:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lay Zhang, Giambattista Valli x H&amp;amp;M

Courtesy of H&M

Swedish fashion label H&M has only just announced its new designer collaboration with Paris-based fashion designer Giambattista Valli, but K-pop superstar Lay Zhang has already had the honour of being one of the first people in the world to wear it.

In a set of images released with the announcement, Lay can be seen wearing a full look from the upcoming Giambattista Valli x H&M collection.

Dressed in a smart grey suit with black polka dots, layered over a see-through lace top, the K-pop star makes the case for playing with feminine and masculine codes of dress.

This is also the first time that Giambattista Valli has ever done menswear, and Lay definitely does the special collection justice with his fashion-forward take.

"Normally, it's women who adopt pieces from the masculine wardrobe, so I thought my men could just pick things up from the women's wardrobes," Valli told H&M in an interview. "The animal and flower prints, as well as the sequins and the transparencies, are just the same. In fact, pieces from the men's collection can easily be worn by women: I encourage customers to do so, because everything is meant to be exchanged."

Lay Zhang, Giambattista Valli x H&amp;amp;M

Courtesy of H&M

Last night, H&M revealed the news at the amfAR gala in Cannes, where Valli walked the red carpet along with with Kendall Jenner, Chinese superstar Chris Lee, fashion powerhouse Chiara Ferragni, Grammy Award-winning singer H.E.R., actor Ross Lynch and Bianca Brandolini d'Adda. Lynch wore the same outfit as Lay on the red carpet.

"I am excited about this collaboration: H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience. The goal is to share my love for beauty and to be able to be part of everyone's "happy moments", to help create love stories all around the world," said Valli.

Giambattista Valli x H&amp;amp;M

Courtesy of H&M

If you want to snag the exact outfit that Lay wore, you can do so very soon: The suit will be among a limited pre-collection of the Giambattista Valli x H&M collaboration that will be available in 12 selected H&M stores around the world and on hm.com on 25 May.

The full collection will be launched on 7 November.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Fashion , K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers

Trending Stories

Latest News
Margot Robbie, The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

Margot Robbie Flawlessly Recreates Sharon Tate's 1968 Cannes Film Festival Hairstyle

Pamela Anderson, Brandon Lee, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Pamela Anderson and Brandon Lee Are a Model Mother-Son Duo at 2019 Cannes amfAR Gala

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Stylish Swimsuits Under $100

Naomi Scott

Aladdin Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Rihanna Expands Fenty Empire to Include Luxury Fashion House

Laverne Cox, H&M Stay True Stay You Pride Campaign

Laverne Cox's New H&M Pride Collection Campaign Will Make You Feel the Love

Which Fashion Trend Are We DYING Over? - What the Fashion (S2, E5)

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.