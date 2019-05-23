Lay Zhang Is the First K-Pop Star to Wear H&M's New Designer Collaboration

Swedish fashion label H&M has only just announced its new designer collaboration with Paris-based fashion designer Giambattista Valli, but K-pop superstar Lay Zhang has already had the honour of being one of the first people in the world to wear it.

In a set of images released with the announcement, Lay can be seen wearing a full look from the upcoming Giambattista Valli x H&M collection.

Dressed in a smart grey suit with black polka dots, layered over a see-through lace top, the K-pop star makes the case for playing with feminine and masculine codes of dress.

This is also the first time that Giambattista Valli has ever done menswear, and Lay definitely does the special collection justice with his fashion-forward take.

"Normally, it's women who adopt pieces from the masculine wardrobe, so I thought my men could just pick things up from the women's wardrobes," Valli told H&M in an interview. "The animal and flower prints, as well as the sequins and the transparencies, are just the same. In fact, pieces from the men's collection can easily be worn by women: I encourage customers to do so, because everything is meant to be exchanged."