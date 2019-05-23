Sparks Fly Between Jung Hae-In & Han Ji-Min in One Spring Night

Jung went on to talk about how Han helped him during filming, saying "I made a lot of mistakes but she never creates an NG. She taught me what to do in these situations. Since she's been in the business a lot longer than I have, I learn a lot from her. I'm also learning what positions are best to shoot certain scenes.

I never once felt that I'm older than her during filming so I've never called her noona on set. I think I'll be able to call her that comfortably after we finish."

Turns out that the feeling was mutual as even though Han is a veteran actress, she too learnt a thing or two from Jung, "He gives me a lot of tips on set. I find myself depending on him a lot. What I found while filming was that Jung Hae-In is manlier and has more leadership than I thought. I think that's why I don't feel he's younger than me."

Looks like age truly is nothing but a number.

The first episode of One Spring Night has premiered on Netflix, with new episodes coming out weekly.

Catch the trailer below and revel in the beauty that is Jung Hae-in and Han Ji-min: