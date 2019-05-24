Playing dead has been good for Manny Jacinto. As Jason Mendoza, a lovable, doofy airhead, Jacinto is known for stealing scenes in NBC's acclaimed comedy The Good Place. That's not putting down his role of security guard in Untold Stories of the ER, but now Jacinto is getting the chance to shine on screen in ways he never dreamed of—and getting recognized off screen as a result.

"I think, and I think it's kind of the same with the rest of the cast, especially the babies of the cast, [the biggest change] is being recognized more," Jacinto told E! News.

Take a recent airport encounter Jacinto had. He was flying in to Los Angeles from Vancouver and he was flagged to go for further security inspection.