Enough is enough: It's time for a family intervention.

In recent months, there have been more than a few unfavorable headlines in regards to Mama June.

But instead of just staying quiet and idle, many family members are coming together to make sure the reality star gets some help.

In a sneak peek of Mama June From Not To Hot, viewers watch as Alanah "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and more plead for change.

"Do you not understand that I am staying with my sister and that's not by choice," Honey Boo Boo shared while tearing up. "It's not my choice."