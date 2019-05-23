Luann de Lesseps was taken into custody Thursday morning for allegedly violating her probation. She has since been released.

According to documents obtained by E! News, The Real Housewives of New York City star tested positive for the presence of alcohol on April 21, 2019 as evidenced by a failed remote breath test on a breathalyzer. After meeting with her probation officer on April 23, the reality star said she had consumed two glasses of mimosas after a performance in Chicago.

The documents also claimed the Bravolebrity failed to provide documentation showing that she attended her required two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week as of April 23, 2019. Per the documents, de Lesseps has submitted only five AA meetings to the state of Florida since being placed on supervision.

As a result, a judge in Palm Beach, Fla. ordered the conditions of her probation to be modified. According to court documents, the cabaret star was ordered to have weekly telephone counseling sessions with her treating psychiatrist and monthly in-person sessions. She was also ordered to take an abuse medication as prescribed by her doctor and was instructed to maintain a "soberlink" breathalyzer monitoring device as directed by her probation officer. In addition, she must pay for her own transportation back to Florida should she violate her probation. All of the original terms of her probation remain in effect, as well.