While this new project is underway, the actress acknowledged, "People seem to have always associated me with one thing, and I thought it would be a good opportunity for them to get to see the real me."

That one thing, of course, is The O.C., Fox's hit teen drama series on which Barton starred as Cooper for three of its four seasons from 2003 to 2006. As fans can well recall, the character died at the end of the third season in the arms of Benjamin McKenzie's Ryan after a car crash. According to her interview with the Times, the actress made the choice to leave the show. "I just had a lot in my career that I wanted to do and accomplish," she told the newspaper. "I felt like things were really heavily reliant upon me, and I was getting no time to do any of the other offers that were out there."

As for how things could have ended for the "burnout character," Barton said she could have been sent off into the sunset with a possible return in a later season.

"I fought tooth and nail for that to not happen, because I just don't think that's Marissa Cooper," she told the Times. "I just don't think sailing off into the sunset's the proper goodbye."