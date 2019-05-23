Goblin's Kim Go-Eun is Confirmed to Star Opposite Lee Min-Ho in New Drama

The King: Forever the Monarch revolves around the idea of parallel worlds whereby a door to an alternate universe opens when god set devil free in the human world. Due to multiple worlds being involved, the production house was looking for an actress with great character versatility.

"Acting for extreme characters like a detective and criminal is not an easy task. Looking at the way she interpreted characters in various films and the natural acting she showed in the growth of a girl to a woman in Goblin, we judged that if it were the broad acting skills of Kim Go-Eun, she'd be able to sucessfully take on Jeong Tae-Eul and Luna's double role," stated Studio Dragon Corporation.

They elaborated further by saying, "The King: Forever the Monarch represents a fantasy romance drama that crosses in between the parallel worlds of South Korea and the Korean Empire and Kim Go-Eun will challenge herself to a double role with a South Korean detective, Jeong Tae-Eul, and a character called Luna, who lives a low life as a criminal of the Korean Empire."

With the leads secured, filming is expected to commence in the later half of 2019 and we can estimate the drama to air during the first half of 2020.