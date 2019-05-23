Moon Lovers' Kang Ha-Neul is Officially Discharged From The Military

Another dashing oppa has been discharged from the military and it's none other than Kang Ha-Neul.

The 29-year-old actor has officially completed his mandatory military service and was discharged today. In anticipation of his return, crowds of reporters and fans gathered at Gyeryongdae Service Support Corps in Daejeon to greet Kang.

Kang is a well-known actor both on screen in films and dramas as well as on stage in plays. In 2017, he starred opposite Park Seo-Joon in the movie Midnight Runners which became the fourth highest grossing Korean film that year. He also co-starred in the popular historical drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo alongside Lee Jun-Ki and IU.

When he was greeted by the crowd, Kang was surprised and flustered, saying "This is my first time being discharged, so I don't know what to say. I'm grateful that so many people have come to see me. I'm embarrassed, but I'm also happy." He then thanked the people who came all the way there to see him.