Moon Lovers' Kang Ha-Neul is Officially Discharged From The Military

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 23 May. 2019 2:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kang Ha-Neul

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Another dashing oppa has been discharged from the military and it's none other than Kang Ha-Neul

The 29-year-old actor has officially completed his mandatory military service and was discharged today. In anticipation of his return, crowds of reporters and fans gathered at Gyeryongdae Service Support Corps in Daejeon to greet Kang. 

Kang is a well-known actor both on screen in films and dramas as well as on stage in plays. In 2017, he starred opposite Park Seo-Joon in the movie Midnight Runners which became the fourth highest grossing Korean film that year. He also co-starred in the popular historical drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo alongside Lee Jun-Ki and IU

When he was greeted by the crowd, Kang was surprised and flustered, saying "This is my first time being discharged, so I don't know what to say. I'm grateful that so many people have come to see me. I'm embarrassed, but I'm also happy." He then thanked the people who came all the way there to see him. 

Read

Korean Actor Ji Chang-Wook Discharged From The Military

Kang graciously answered some questions that reporters had for him upon his discharge. When asked about his overall experience in the military, he has this to say, "I really learned a lot, and it was a very happy time for me. Lots of things happened, and I studied a lot and read a lot of books. I think it was a really meaningful two years."

As girl group are a huge part of the South Korean military culture, a reporter asked him which girl groups gave him strength over the two years and Kang replied while laughing, "All of them. I really like all of them. But this morning, I saw Lovelyz [on television], and there was also TWICE. I haven't been able to see them on TV recently, but there was also Red Velvet."

For his fans, Kang gave them a heartfelt message, saying, "I'm greeting you for the first time in a long while. I've been discharged today! I will soon greet you again as civilian Kang Ha Neul, who is no longer a soldier."

Kang has been confirmed to return to the television screens with a new rom-com drama tentatively called When The Camellia Blooms. 

Welcome back, Kang Ha-Neul! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Actors , Korean Celebrities , Asia

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: 5 Great Girls Trip Resorts

5 Great Girls Trip Resorts to Book ASAP

Ant Anstead, Christina Anstead, Christina El Moussa

How Christina Anstead Completely Renovated Her World

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

The Americanization of Archie: How Meghan Markle Will Mix Her Roots With Royalty When It Comes to Raising Her Son

Jenelle Evans, David Eason

Jenelle Evans Is "Exhausted" as She and David Eason Fight for Custody of Kids

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience, Jamie Fox, Marisa Tomei, Wanda Sykes

Jamie Foxx Hilariously Flubs a Scene in During Live In Front of a Studio Audience

Ayesha Curry, Canon Curry

Ayesha Curry Claps Back at Troll Who Body-Shamed Her 10-Month-Old Son

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse

PLL: The Perfectionists Season 1 Finale Flips the Show On Its Head

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.