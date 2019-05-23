Moon Lovers' Kang Ha-Neul is Officially Discharged From The Military

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Another dashing oppa has been discharged from the military and it's none other than Kang Ha-Neul.
The 29-year-old actor has officially completed his mandatory military service and was discharged today. In anticipation of his return, crowds of reporters and fans gathered at Gyeryongdae Service Support Corps in Daejeon to greet Kang.
Kang is a well-known actor both on screen in films and dramas as well as on stage in plays. In 2017, he starred opposite Park Seo-Joon in the movie Midnight Runners which became the fourth highest grossing Korean film that year. He also co-starred in the popular historical drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo alongside Lee Jun-Ki and IU.
When he was greeted by the crowd, Kang was surprised and flustered, saying "This is my first time being discharged, so I don't know what to say. I'm grateful that so many people have come to see me. I'm embarrassed, but I'm also happy." He then thanked the people who came all the way there to see him.
Kang graciously answered some questions that reporters had for him upon his discharge. When asked about his overall experience in the military, he has this to say, "I really learned a lot, and it was a very happy time for me. Lots of things happened, and I studied a lot and read a lot of books. I think it was a really meaningful two years."
As girl group are a huge part of the South Korean military culture, a reporter asked him which girl groups gave him strength over the two years and Kang replied while laughing, "All of them. I really like all of them. But this morning, I saw Lovelyz [on television], and there was also TWICE. I haven't been able to see them on TV recently, but there was also Red Velvet."
For his fans, Kang gave them a heartfelt message, saying, "I'm greeting you for the first time in a long while. I've been discharged today! I will soon greet you again as civilian Kang Ha Neul, who is no longer a soldier."
Kang has been confirmed to return to the television screens with a new rom-com drama tentatively called When The Camellia Blooms.
Welcome back, Kang Ha-Neul!