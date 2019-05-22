Lee Min-Ho’s Agency Threatens Legal Action Against Online Trolls

Korean actor Lee Min-ho's agency MYM Entertainment is taking serious action against online trolls leaving malicious comments and spreading rumours about the actor.

On 22 May, the agency announced that they "filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office... based on the "groundless libel (Article 70, Clause 2 of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection)" and "defamation (Article 311 of the Criminal Law)" laws" and submitted evidence of "malicious postings and comments through our own monitoring and tips from fans."

According to the agency, the issue has persisted through the years, and that "the level of excessive and repetitive postings had reached a point we could no longer overlook" as it caused "great mental stress and psychological damage" to Lee. This lead to their appointment of a legal representative to safeguard the interests of the actor.

The agency also warned these online trolls that they would take "strict measures without lenience or settlements" and ensure that they would be punished according to South Korean laws.

Recently, Lee was discharged form the military after two years of service, and it was announced that the actor would be teaming up with The Heirs writer Kim Eun-sook for a new drama.