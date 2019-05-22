Jay Park Makes Heartwarming Acceptance Speech & Slick Performance: Watch

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 22 May. 2019 9:12 PM

Jay Park, The Party: A Smithsonian Celebration Of Asian Pacific Americans

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Last week, the the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center held its first annual gala, and the guest-of-honour of the night was none other than South Korean rapper Jay Park.

Receiving the Game Changer Award for his contributions as a singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur, Park humbly accepted his award with a short but heartwarming speech.

"Hello, everybody. To be honest, I didn't prepare a speech, but I'll say a couple of things," the Does She singer started off, before thanking the Smithsonian for having him and for holding the meaningful event to recognise the contributions of Asian Pacific Americans.

He continued, "I want to thank God; thank you to my parents, my family, my friends, my fans."

"I'm going to, you know, continue to try to put on and continue to try to break barriers, and push limits and remain humble, and just be a good human being," he said. "So thank you guys. I appreciate it."

Rounding Up The Sexiest Bad Boys Of K-Pop

Park then went on to perform several of his own songs, including 'Me Like Yuh', 'All I Wanna Do', 'Mommae', 'K Town' and 'Yacht' in a special performance, and even headed into the audience during one of the songs to interact with the crowd.

Watch the South Korean singer's slick performance below.

