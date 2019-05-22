All The Details You Need to Know About Yoona's Upcoming Solo Album

Wed., 22 May. 2019

Yoona, Girls' Generation

SM Entertainment

Here's something to look forward to this month: Girls' Generation's Yoona is releasing a special solo album.

On 23 May, the Korean singer released the news of an upcoming solo album titled, A Walk to Remember on her social media platforms, along with a special photo shoot featuring the singer.

According to reports, the album will feature five tracks, and the title track will be called 'Summer Night'. The album is slated for release on 30 May.

While Yoona has several solo singles under her belt, this is the first time that the Girls' Generation member will be releasing a solo album.

Yoona also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from her solo album photoshoot, captioning it, "�� #융스타그램"

Fans have been excited at the news of Yoona's solo debut as well.

Looking forward to 30 May for the album drop!

