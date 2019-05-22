Jeannie Mai's relationship with her mother has come a long way.

In a new episode for her YouTube series Hello Hunnay With Jeannie Mai, The Real co-host sat down with Olivia TuTram Mai where she shared a personal confession.

According to Jeannie, she was sexually abused by a family member when she was nine.

"We've talked before that we had a major falling out when I was about 16 until I was 24. I've never actually talked about that incident with my mom since then," she explained in the latest episode. "We're talking for the first time about how that affected us."

In the personal video—released first to People—Jeannie said a family matter was called upon to babysit after school. And while the family member is not named, the talk-show host said her relationship with the individual took a turn for the worst.