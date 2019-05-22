Tommy Garcia/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' ongoing Puppygate saga took another turn in the Tuesday, May 21 episode. In the latest installment of the Bravo reality series, Lisa Vanderpump sat for a lie detector test in an effort to prove her innocence in regard to the tabloid story about Dorit Kemsley and the dog she adopted from Lisa's rescue, Vanderpump Dogs.
LVP and her team gave the questions to the test administrator.
"When John Sessa suggested, ‘Why don't you take a lie detector test?' I don't think anybody would volunteer for a lie detector test if they were one iota guilty, so I was happy to say yes. It seemed kind of intriguing," Lisa said in the RHOBH after show.
Even though she's always maintained her innocence, Lisa said she wanted to do the test.
"I was absolutely secure with my innocence to say, not only did I not give the story to RadarOnline, but do you know who gave the story to RadarOnline? No, I don't. I wouldn't say that if I had an inkling, so, no, I don't have an inkling," she said. However, she said she does know of some people who would want to make her look bad.
"I think they should all take lie detector tests," Lisa said. "I think you should have the reunion and have each and every one of them wired up. How about that? I've done that, can you?"
On Watch What Happens Lives with Andy Cohen, Camille Grammer said she believes Lisa was not involved in placing the story in the tabloid.
"I believe she didn't give the story to Radar. I mean, she did not give the story," Camille told Andy Cohen. What about somebody on her team? "I don't know, but I don't believe it was her," she said.
What about Lisa's involvement with Teddi Mellencamp bringing the dog up in the first place? Conveniently not shown.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
