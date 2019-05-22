Will Smith thinks wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk is "fantastic." Just don't ask him to, you know, watch it.

The actress co-hosts the talk show with their daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones. Red Table Talk premiered last year and has featured a variety of celebrity guests discussing personal topics such as sex, mental illness and divorce. Jada and her family also get candid, and Will has himself appeared on the show to talk with his wife about their marriage.

"No, I don't watch it. They're tellin' all our business," Will said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, adding that his family members do not run the topics by him beforehand.