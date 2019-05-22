Your First Look at Song Joong-Ki's Upcoming Drama, Arthdal Chronicles

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 22 May. 2019 1:54 AM

Top Hallyu actor and one half of the Song-Song Couple, Song Joong-ki bares it all in his upcoming epic fantasy drama, Arthdal Chronicles

The television series is set to premiere on 1 June, exclusively on Netflix and Song stars opposite veteran actor, Jang Dong-gun. The series tells the story of two mythical heroes in an ancient civilisation called "Arth". Song plays Eunseom, a warrior from the Wahan Tribe who fiercely defends his tribe, despite his internal battle of his own identity. 

Meanwhile, Taegukgi's Jang plays the son of the Saenyeok Tribe leader, Tagon. Noted to be the best fighter in the tribe, Tagon is proud, strong and an excellent strategist. The two heroes clash in an epic battle and we cannot wait to see the story unfold. Advance praise for the series have some critics calling it South Korea's answer to American TV series, Game of Thrones.

While Song has starred in period dramas before (such as the mega hit Sungkyunkwan Scandal), fans have never seen the actor depict himself as an ancient warrior. Expect incredible battle scenes, gorgeous nature landscapes and of course, a shirtless Song Joong-Ki. 

The series also stars Descendants of the Sun's Kim Ji-won and Children of a Lesser God's Kim Ok-bin.

Here's a sneak peek at what Arthdal Chronicles will look like:

Song Joong-Ki is Starring in a New Netflix Drama This June

Arthdal Chronicles

Courtesy of Netflix

Song Joong-ki as Eunseom, a warrior from the Wahan Tribe

Arthdal Chronicles

Courtesy of Netflix

Kim Ji-Won as Tanya, the guardian and shaman of the Wahan tribe

Arthdal Chronicles

Courtesy of Netflix

Kim Ok-bin as Taealha, the first Empress of Asdal

Arthdal Chronicles

Courtesy of Netflix

Jang Dong-gun as Tagon, an ambitious warrior who dreams of conquering Arthdal

Arthdal Chronicles

Courtesy of Netflix

Park hae-joon as Moo-baek

Arthdal Chronicles

Courtesy of Netflix

Arthdal Chronicles

Arthdal Chronicles

Courtesy of Netflix

Arthdal Chronicles

Arthdal Chronicles

Courtesy of Netflix

Arthdal Chronicles

Arthdal Chronicles

Courtesy of Netflix

Arthdal Chronicles

Arthdal Chronicles

Courtesy of Netflix

Arthdal Chronicles

Arthdal Chronicles

Courtesy of Netflix

Arthdal Chronicles

Arthdal Chronicles

Courtesy of Netflix

Arthdal Chronicles

Arthdal Chronicles

Courtesy of Netflix

Arthdal Chronicles

Arthdal Chronicles

Courtesy of Netflix

Arthdal Chronicles

