Your First Look at Song Joong-Ki's Upcoming Drama, Arthdal Chronicles

Top Hallyu actor and one half of the Song-Song Couple, Song Joong-ki bares it all in his upcoming epic fantasy drama, Arthdal Chronicles.

The television series is set to premiere on 1 June, exclusively on Netflix and Song stars opposite veteran actor, Jang Dong-gun. The series tells the story of two mythical heroes in an ancient civilisation called "Arth". Song plays Eunseom, a warrior from the Wahan Tribe who fiercely defends his tribe, despite his internal battle of his own identity.

Meanwhile, Taegukgi's Jang plays the son of the Saenyeok Tribe leader, Tagon. Noted to be the best fighter in the tribe, Tagon is proud, strong and an excellent strategist. The two heroes clash in an epic battle and we cannot wait to see the story unfold. Advance praise for the series have some critics calling it South Korea's answer to American TV series, Game of Thrones.