Top Hallyu Actors Hyun Bin & Son Ye-Jin are Starring in a New Drama

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 22 May. 2019 1:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-Jin

Getty Images

Two legends and pioneers of the Hallyu wave are going to be back together on your television screens. 

36-year-old actor, Hyun Bin and 37-year-old actress, Son Ye-Jin are confirmed to be starring in a new drama tentatively called, Crash Landing of Love. The two award-winning actors have not starred opposite each other since their 2018 film, The Negotiation

This will be the first romantic drama that Hyun and Son star in together, and fans are very excited to see how the two will interact onscreen. Both Hyun and Son are pros and fan favourites when it comes to the romance genre in film and TV. 

The new drama is written by Park Ji-Eun, who created hit dramas such as My Love From The Star, The Producers and The Legend of The Blue Sea

The plot of the upcoming series revolves around Yoon Se-Ri, a rich heiress who had to make an emergency landing in North Korea while she was paragliding. There, she met a North Korean officer name Ri Jung-Hyuk who helped her find her way back home while protecting her along the way. Thus begins an unlikely story, divided by borders. 

Read

Lee Seung-Gi and Suzy Bae's New Drama, Vagabond To Be Released Globally

Besides a star-studded cast and a renowned writer on board, South Korean broadcasting company, tvN has appointed director Lee Jung-Hyo, the man behind hits such as Romance is a Bonus Book to lead the project. 

The new drama is set to air later this year on tvN.

Will you be catching this one?  

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Actors , Korean Celebrities , Asia

Trending Stories

Latest News
BTS, Empire State Building

The Empire State Building Turned Purple in Honour of BTS

BTS, The Voice

BTS Wows Fans With 'Boy With Luv' on The Voice Finale: Watch

Andrew Sevener, Gyth Rigdon, Maelyn Jarmon, Dexter Roberts

The Voice Season 16 Crowns a Winner

Naomi Scott

Aladdin Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

NCIS

NCIS Just Pulled Off a Big Surprise In Season 16 Finale

Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and John Legend Are Enemies Until After The Voice Finale

Moby, Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman Speaks Out About Moby's ''Disturbing'' Dating Claims: He Was ''Being Creepy''

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.