Top Hallyu Actors Hyun Bin & Son Ye-Jin are Starring in a New Drama

Two legends and pioneers of the Hallyu wave are going to be back together on your television screens.

36-year-old actor, Hyun Bin and 37-year-old actress, Son Ye-Jin are confirmed to be starring in a new drama tentatively called, Crash Landing of Love. The two award-winning actors have not starred opposite each other since their 2018 film, The Negotiation.

This will be the first romantic drama that Hyun and Son star in together, and fans are very excited to see how the two will interact onscreen. Both Hyun and Son are pros and fan favourites when it comes to the romance genre in film and TV.