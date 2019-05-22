Top Hallyu Actors Hyun Bin & Son Ye-Jin are Starring in a New Drama

Getty Images
by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 22 May. 2019 1:00 AM
Getty Images
Two legends and pioneers of the Hallyu wave are going to be back together on your television screens.
36-year-old actor, Hyun Bin and 37-year-old actress, Son Ye-Jin are confirmed to be starring in a new drama tentatively called, Crash Landing of Love. The two award-winning actors have not starred opposite each other since their 2018 film, The Negotiation.
This will be the first romantic drama that Hyun and Son star in together, and fans are very excited to see how the two will interact onscreen. Both Hyun and Son are pros and fan favourites when it comes to the romance genre in film and TV.
The new drama is written by Park Ji-Eun, who created hit dramas such as My Love From The Star, The Producers and The Legend of The Blue Sea.
The plot of the upcoming series revolves around Yoon Se-Ri, a rich heiress who had to make an emergency landing in North Korea while she was paragliding. There, she met a North Korean officer name Ri Jung-Hyuk who helped her find her way back home while protecting her along the way. Thus begins an unlikely story, divided by borders.
Besides a star-studded cast and a renowned writer on board, South Korean broadcasting company, tvN has appointed director Lee Jung-Hyo, the man behind hits such as Romance is a Bonus Book to lead the project.
The new drama is set to air later this year on tvN.
Will you be catching this one?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?