The Empire State Building Turned Purple in Honour of BTS

In another first for K-pop mega stars BTS, New York City's most iconic building, the Empire State Building, turned purple to honour their special guests last night.

Ahead of their appearance on iHeartRadio Live, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin and Jungkook visited the world famous landmark to see the building light up.

"Special NYC surprise tonight as we light up the @ empirestatebldg for our # BTSARMY # BTSxNYC," wrote the South Korean boy band on their official Twitter.

According to reports, the Empire State Building turned purple for five minutes every hour from sunset to mark the occasion for BTS and ARMYs.