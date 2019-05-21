The Empire State Building Turned Purple in Honour of BTS

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 21 May. 2019 10:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BTS, Empire State Building

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for ESB

In another first for K-pop mega stars BTS, New York City's most iconic building, the Empire State Building, turned purple to honour their special guests last night.

Ahead of their appearance on iHeartRadio Live, RMJ-HopeJiminVSugaJin and Jungkook visited the world famous landmark to see the building light up.

"Special NYC surprise tonight as we light up the for our ," wrote the South Korean boy band on their official Twitter.

According to reports, the Empire State Building turned purple for five minutes every hour from sunset to mark the occasion for BTS and ARMYs.

Eyewitnesses were delighted to see the building honour BTS in such a special way.

"BTS REALLY TURNING THE WHOLE WORLD PURPLE," one Twitter user commented, and posted a photo of the building.

Another Twitter user excitedly posted, "I saw it with my own eyes and it's so beautiful and literally deserve the world and I love them so so soooooooo much".

Thanking their fans for the overwhelming response, the K-pop idols tweeted, "We loved turning the @empirestatebldg purple tonight for our fans . We love you!"

BTS, Empire State Building

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for ESB

What a perfect way to end their US tour! The boys will next head to São Paulo, Brazil and London, United Kingdom for the next leg of their "LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF" world tour.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , BTS , Top Stories , Korean Celebrities , K-pop , Korean singers

Trending Stories

Latest News
BTS, The Voice

BTS Wows Fans With 'Boy With Luv' on The Voice Finale: Watch

Andrew Sevener, Gyth Rigdon, Maelyn Jarmon, Dexter Roberts

The Voice Season 16 Crowns a Winner

Naomi Scott

Aladdin Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

NCIS

NCIS Just Pulled Off a Big Surprise In Season 16 Finale

Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and John Legend Are Enemies Until After The Voice Finale

Moby, Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman Speaks Out About Moby's ''Disturbing'' Dating Claims: He Was ''Being Creepy''

Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert, Nick Viall, Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon

Jared Haibon Gets Real About Moving in With Ashley Iaconetti and Life After The Bachelor

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.