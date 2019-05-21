The Empire State Building Turned Purple in Honour of BTS

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for ESB
by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 21 May. 2019 10:02 PM
In another first for K-pop mega stars BTS, New York City's most iconic building, the Empire State Building, turned purple to honour their special guests last night.
Ahead of their appearance on iHeartRadio Live, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin and Jungkook visited the world famous landmark to see the building light up.
"Special NYC surprise tonight as we light up the
@empirestatebldg for our #BTSARMY #BTSxNYC," wrote the South Korean boy band on their official Twitter.
According to reports, the Empire State Building turned purple for five minutes every hour from sunset to mark the occasion for BTS and ARMYs.
Eyewitnesses were delighted to see the building honour BTS in such a special way.
"BTS REALLY TURNING THE WHOLE WORLD PURPLE," one Twitter user commented, and posted a photo of the building.
Another Twitter user excitedly posted, "I saw it with my own eyes and it's so beautiful and
@BTS_twt literally deserve the world and I love them so so soooooooo much".
Thanking their fans for the overwhelming response, the K-pop idols tweeted, "We loved turning the @empirestatebldg purple tonight for our fans #BTSARMY. We love you!"
What a perfect way to end their US tour! The boys will next head to São Paulo, Brazil and London, United Kingdom for the next leg of their "LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF" world tour.
