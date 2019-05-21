The long-awaited BTS performance on The Voice finally took place last night and it did not disappoint fans!

Making a special appearance for the finale of the singing competition, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin and Jungkook performed their latest single, 'Boy With Luv', on stage to an enthusiastic audience.

The boys shone on stage with their monochromatic, black and white outfits, while seamlessly moving through the lyrics and choreography of their hit song, in what fans described as the highlight of this season of The Voice.

Previously, the singing competition faced backlash from BTS fans when the show's highly anticipated announcement from the South Korean boy band did not materialise last Tuesday as promised. But the criticisms died down when it was revealed that they would be making a special performance in the competition's season finale.

Watch the full performance below: