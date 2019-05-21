by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 21 May. 2019 9:10 PM
The long-awaited BTS performance on The Voice finally took place last night and it did not disappoint fans!
Making a special appearance for the finale of the singing competition, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin and Jungkook performed their latest single, 'Boy With Luv', on stage to an enthusiastic audience.
The boys shone on stage with their monochromatic, black and white outfits, while seamlessly moving through the lyrics and choreography of their hit song, in what fans described as the highlight of this season of The Voice.
Previously, the singing competition faced backlash from BTS fans when the show's highly anticipated announcement from the South Korean boy band did not materialise last Tuesday as promised. But the criticisms died down when it was revealed that they would be making a special performance in the competition's season finale.
Watch the full performance below:
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?