BTS Wows Fans With 'Boy With Luv' on The Voice Finale: Watch

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 21 May. 2019 9:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The long-awaited BTS performance on The Voice finally took place last night and it did not disappoint fans!

Making a special appearance for the finale of the singing competition, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin and Jungkook performed their latest single, 'Boy With Luv', on stage to an enthusiastic audience.

The boys shone on stage with their monochromatic, black and white outfits, while seamlessly moving through the lyrics and choreography of their hit song, in what fans described as the highlight of this season of The Voice.

Previously, the singing competition faced backlash from BTS fans when the show's highly anticipated announcement from the South Korean boy band did not materialise last Tuesday as promised. But the criticisms died down when it was revealed that they would be making a special performance in the competition's season finale.

Watch the full performance below:

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , K-pop , Korean singers , BTS , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
BTS, Empire State Building

The Empire State Building Turned Purple in Honour of BTS

Andrew Sevener, Gyth Rigdon, Maelyn Jarmon, Dexter Roberts

The Voice Season 16 Crowns a Winner

Naomi Scott

Aladdin Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

NCIS

NCIS Just Pulled Off a Big Surprise In Season 16 Finale

Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and John Legend Are Enemies Until After The Voice Finale

Moby, Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman Speaks Out About Moby's ''Disturbing'' Dating Claims: He Was ''Being Creepy''

Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert, Nick Viall, Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon

Jared Haibon Gets Real About Moving in With Ashley Iaconetti and Life After The Bachelor

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.