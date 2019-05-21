The Voice Season 16 Crowns a Winner

NBC
by Lauren Piester | Tue., 21 May. 2019 8:15 PM
NBC
Congratulations are in order to Maelyn Jarmon, and her coach, John Legend.
Maelyn was just announced as the winner of season 16 of The Voice, which should come as no surprise to anyone who saw her blind audition, which turned all four chairs with "Fields of Gold." She chose newbie coach John Legend and continued to be stellar all season long.
Even if all you saw was last night's performance of her original single "Wait For You," you know why she won. Because she's already a star, basically.
While the night started with four, Andrew Sevener and Dexter Roberts were eventually named the fourth and third place finishers, and Gyth Rigdon won second.
Team Blake had pretty good odds going into the finale with three singers, but Team John has come to join Team Kelly in narrowly stealing those wins away. In fact, this might just be the best coach combo this show has ever had, and they're all returning for season 17 in the fall, so we'll get another chance to confirm that, and John gets a chance to try and pull a Kelly and win both of his first two seasons.
Anyway, we're getting ahead of ourselves. Maelyn Jarmon's voice is incredible and this was a natural win.
Tonight's finale featured multiple performances by the final four as well as a whole bunch of special guests, including Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie, Khalid, The Jonas Brothers, BTS, Hootie and the Blowfish, Sarah Maclachlan, and more.
The Voice airs on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Reveals What She Was Really Thinking When Luke Parker Confessed His Feelings
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?