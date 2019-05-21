NCT 127’s Jaehyun Just Posted a Photo That's Freaking Fans Out

Tue., 21 May. 2019

Superhuman or supernatural? Looks like NCT 127's Jaehyun had chilling adventure of his own while out and about in Vancouver, Canada, recently.

In a series of four photos posted to NCT 127's official Twitter page, Jaehyun could be seen posing against a coastal backdrop, which he captioned, "Crush on VANCOUVER��❤️-Jaehyun".

But what was originally a cute update from the K-pop idol quickly took a creepy turn when fans spotted something "extra" in one of the photos.

In the photo below, a hand could clearly be seen reaching over the breakwater to grab the idol's right ankle while he posed nonchalantly.

Jaehyun, NCT 127

Twitter

Here's a close up:

Jaehyun, NCT 127

Twitter

Needless to say, fans were freaking out over the "paranormal" encounter that Jaehyun had.

"I can't believe the grudge got to meet Jaehyun before me," wrote one Twitter user.

Another Twitter user commented, "DUDE WHAT THE HECK, THAT'S HELLA SCARY. JAEHYUN ARE U MESSING WITH US? SERIOUSLY WHAT IS THAT?! THAT'S FREAKY"

Not long after, Jaehyun responded with a follow up tweet, "WHAAATT???!! 이거 뭐임???" (Translation: What is this?)

While it is unclear if the photo was real, some of their fans were quick to point out that it might have been a light-hearted prank that the NCT 127 boys were pulling on their fans.

Whatever, the case, we hope the NCT 127 boys reveal the truth behind the photo soon!

The K-pop star was in Vancouver as part of the group's North America tour that kicked off in New York to much fanfare. They will next head to Mexico and Russia as part of their "NEO CITY – The Origin" world tour.

