Aladdin Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Naomi Scott

Rich Fury/Getty Images

It's looking like "a whole new world" on Hollywood Blvd.

The biggest and brightest stars flocked to the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's Aladdin on Tuesday evening. Held at the famous El Capitan Theatre, celebrities lit up the "purple magic carpet," as Disney cleverly dubbed it, with dazzling ensembles and beauty looks.

Notably, Naomi Scott (Jasmine), Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Will Smith (Genie) all showed up and showed out in over-the-top 'fits that we wish made it into the film. The 26-year-old British star looked like a modern-day princess in a billowing pastel pink ball gown, while the 27-year-old actor opted for something more flashy with his multi-colored Givenchy suit and button-down.

Of course, Smith turned his special night into a family affair as Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden SmithWillow Smith and Trey Smith all stepped out. Dressing as loud as his Disney character, the 50-year-old star donned an embroidered suit while his wife rocked a striking blue ensemble.

Watch

Aladdin: Behind-the-Scenes Look at Jasmine's Journey

Other notable attendees at the premiere included Nasim Pedrad (who plays Dalia in the movie) Christina Milian, Darren Criss and many more.

Check out all of the photo highlights of the Aladdin event, below.

Mena Massoud, Aladdin premiere

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Mena Massoud

The 27-year-old actor looks like "Prince Ali" in the flesh! Wearing a flashy multi-colored Givenchy suit, Massoud lights up the "purple magic carpet" (as Disney cleverly dubbed it).

Naomi Scott

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Naomi Scott

Styled by Zadrian Smith, the 26-year-old British actress stuns in this billowing pastel pink ball gown. She ties her ensemble together with statement earrings, a daring deep red lip and sleek high-bun.

Trey Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith & Trey Smith

It's a family affair! 

Will Smith, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Will Smith

The 50-year-old star dresses as flashy as his character in a grey and black embroidered suit.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith

The Red Table Talk host dazzles in a jaw-dropping royal blue 'fit. "Arabian Nights," Jada captions her Instagram post ahead of the event.

Willow Smith, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Willow Smith

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter goes glam for the special occasion in a tuxedo-like romper. Her bright red-orange lip and diamond-studded heels are a chef's kiss!

Nasim Pedrad, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Nasim Pedrad

The SNL star, who plays Dalia in the live-action Aladdin movie, stuns in a black lace, cut-out dress.

Darren Criss, Aladdin premiere

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Darren Criss

He came to slay! The Glee actor attends the Los Angeles premiere of Aladdin in a bold get-up.

Christina Milian, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Christina Milian

Christina shows up and shows out at the star-studded event. She dons a black sequin Balmain jumpsuit and ties it together with statement jewelry pieces and classic black heels.

Navid Negahban, Aladdin premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Navid Negahban

The Aladdin star dons a timeless pin-stripe suit while posing for pictures on the purple carpet.

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24, so the wait is almost over!

