Asked in October 2016 if she was interested in joining the family business one day, Tiffany Trump replied, "Of course I'm interested...but I'm applying to law school, though, so I like to bring a different kind of skill set to the company."

At this point, it certainly can't hurt to have a lawyer in the family. If Tiffany is still interested in the family business at all.

Raised by a single mom in California and then all of a sudden thrust into the he-has-five-kids spotlight when her father ran for president of the United States, Tiffany ended up the unwitting poster girl for privileged paternal neglect, the forgotten daughter next to favored princess Ivanka Trump. Two and a half years in, she remains a go-to punchline—not because of anything she has done, but mainly when comedians want to reiterate just how little they think of Donald Trump's family values.

But Tiffany isn't asking for anyone's pity.