There are just two remaining coaches with artists left on season 16 of The Voice.

On one side, Blake Shelton has three of his country stars and six wins under his belt. On the other, John Legend has just one singer and no wins, but he does at least have one very good singer.

E! News' Will Marfuggi caught up with the two coaches in the midst of the two-night finale, and Shelton said he was in great need of a drink, while Legend is feeling pretty good.

"I feel so good. I feel so optimistic, not because of anything I've done, but because I was lucky enough for Maelyn to choose to be on my team. All four coaches turned for her, all four coaches have complimented her and said she was the best singer in the competition, and hopefully that'll carry through tonight, and America will agree."