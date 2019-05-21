Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Team Up for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Cannes Premiere

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., 21 May. 2019 10:19 AM

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival is jam-packed with A-list celebs.

Before stepping inside for the highly-anticipated screening on Tuesday, Leonardo DiCaprio was joined by co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie on the red carpet. The trio led a star-studded crowd at the premiere, which was also attended by DiCaprio's girlfriend, Camila Morrone. However, the duo walked the red carpet separately and did not appear to pose for photos together.

The premiere of the Quentin Tarantino film, which is set to hit theaters in July, was also attended by Elle Fanning, Michelle Rodriguez and Chloë Sevigny.

What's Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood About?

Take a look below to see all of the red carpet photos from the star-studded event!

Margot Robbie, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

The Oscar nominee, styled by Kate Young, hits the red carpet in Chanel couture. 

Brad Pitt, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Brad Pitt

The 55-year-old star makes his way down the red carpet ahead of the screening.

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio

The co-stars share a laugh on the red carpet.

Camila Morrone, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Morrone

The Mickey and the Bear actress stuns on the carpet at boyfriend DiCaprio's premiere.

Sara Sampaio, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Sara Sampaio

The supermodel has cameras flashing as she strikes a pose.

Elle Fanning, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Elle Fanning

The Maleficent actress, who assured her fans that she's "all good" after a "fainting spell" at Cannes, walked the red carpet on Tuesday.

Michelle Rodriguez, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Michelle Rodriguez

The actress turns heads in a gorgeous white gown on the carpet.

Winnie Harlow, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Winnie Harlow

The supermodel poses for cameras ahead of the premiere.

Chloe Sevigny, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Chloë Sevigny

The model and actress dons a pink dress with a shoulder bow at the screening.

Karolina Kurkova, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Karolína Kurková

Magenta magic! The supermodel dons a bold strapless dress on the red carpet.

