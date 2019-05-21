The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival is jam-packed with A-list celebs.

Before stepping inside for the highly-anticipated screening on Tuesday, Leonardo DiCaprio was joined by co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie on the red carpet. The trio led a star-studded crowd at the premiere, which was also attended by DiCaprio's girlfriend, Camila Morrone. However, the duo walked the red carpet separately and did not appear to pose for photos together.

The premiere of the Quentin Tarantino film, which is set to hit theaters in July, was also attended by Elle Fanning, Michelle Rodriguez and Chloë Sevigny.