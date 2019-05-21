Something happened to Gwendoline Christie and it's all thanks to her Game of Thrones character Brienne of Tarth.

Christie shot to fame as the honorable fighter whose dedication inspired millions. Now that she's a household name—and the show that made her one is over—Christie is opening up about her time on the HBO series.

"THANK YOU. There is no other way to start this. @gameofthrones has changed my life beyond anything I could have comprehended. Playing Brienne of Tarth has redefined the way I look at the world, women and particularly myself," Christie wrote on Instagram. "I have never felt so exposed by a character, but happy knowing that those feelings of discomfort were about shaking off convention and embracing strength and authenticity."