Here's What Korean Celebrities Always Wear to Weddings

As a wedding guest, you never want to upstage the couple, but you do want to look presentable and stylish. Learn a trick or two from these Korean celebrities who prove that you can wear everyday looks and still look good, even at a celebrity wedding.

Take these well-dressed attendees at singer and actress Lee Jung-hyun's recent wedding as you style inspiration! From the super dapper Junhoe and Jinhwan from iKON, who killed it in sharply cut blazers, to the classically feminine like Lee Min-jung's ruffled number, these are pieces that Korean celebrities love to wear to attend weddings.

The best part is, these clothes are versatile and can be styled with different accessories so you can wear them to work or other parties.

Lee Min Jung, Lee Byung Hun

Instagram

Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun

Lee Min-jung wore a Victorian-inspired emerald green midi dress with modern drop pearl earrings. Her husband wore a smart grey suit with a crisp white shirt and black tie

Wedding Outfits, Korean Celebrities

Dress, US$5,041.32, Gucci

Dara

Instagram

Dara

A pinstripe shirt and black pants might seem more like a combination you wear to the office, but Dara pulls it off by having her hair down, pastel pink lip and having a blouse with floral blue detailing and exaggerated cuffs.

Wedding Outfits, Korean Celebrities

Top, US$714.50, Prada

Baek Ji Young

Instagram

Baek Ji-young

A master of layering fabrics of different materials, Baek Ji-young kept it to a caramel palette with a silk polka dot blouse, spliced skirt, classic trench and woven heels. The pearl necklace elevates the whole look.

Wedding Outfits, Korean Celebrities

Dress, US$777.68, Mother of Pearl

Junhoe, Jinhwan, iKON

Instagram

iKON’s Junhoe and Jinhwan

Think the whole suit and tie look is too old and stuffy? Try to play it cool like iKON's Junhoe and Jinhwan with a black wide lapel blazer with black jeans and a white t-shirt.

Wedding Outfits, Korean Celebrities

Blazer, about SG$1,084.86, Polo Ralph Lauren

Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Yoon Ah, Son Ye Jin, Uhm Ji Won

Instagram

Gong Hyo-jin, Oh Yoon-ah, Son Ye-jin and Uhm Ji-won

For looks that are more feminine and colourful, Gong Hyo-jin, Oh Yoon-ah, Son Ye-jin and Uhm Ji-won do it well. There's the orange dress with ruffled hemline, a bold printed dress, a romantic sleeved blouse with wide legged pants, and a pussy bow asymmetrical striped dress.

Wedding Outfits, Korean Celebrities

Skirt, US$164.99, Rixo

