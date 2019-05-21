Here's What Korean Celebrities Always Wear to Weddings

As a wedding guest, you never want to upstage the couple, but you do want to look presentable and stylish. Learn a trick or two from these Korean celebrities who prove that you can wear everyday looks and still look good, even at a celebrity wedding.

Take these well-dressed attendees at singer and actress Lee Jung-hyun's recent wedding as you style inspiration! From the super dapper Junhoe and Jinhwan from iKON, who killed it in sharply cut blazers, to the classically feminine like Lee Min-jung's ruffled number, these are pieces that Korean celebrities love to wear to attend weddings.

The best part is, these clothes are versatile and can be styled with different accessories so you can wear them to work or other parties.