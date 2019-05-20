Korean Actor So Ji-Sub is Dating a 25-Year-Old Former TV Reporter

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 20 May. 2019 9:02 PM

So Ji-sub

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Romance is definitely in the air for Korean leading man, So Ji-sub!

The 41-year-old actor recently confirmed the news reports that he was seeing 25-year-old Cho Eun-jung, a former television reporter and announcer. The pair met when Cho interviewed So on SBS's Access Showbiz Tonight to promote his movie, Be with You, as reported by The Korea Times. This is the first time that the actor has admitted that he is dating anyone in 24 years.

Korea Dispatch first broke the news about the two's romance, with photos showing the two on a coffee run in Seoul. Soon after, So's management agency, 51K, confirmed the news in a statement.

"They met through a television program last year, and first met socially through friends," the agency said. "They became fond of each other and started dating."

The Oh My Venus actor also verified news reports with a statement in Korean and English that he posted on his agency, 51K's social media accounts.

"It is a little hard to say, but I would like to tell you that I got someone special," he wrote. "She is the one who keeps my side calmly and supports me with a great help."

While the two may have been dating for a while now, So was quick to say, ""We have a good relationship but there are still a lot things [sic] to be careful about."

Cho was a television reporter with SBS, where she interviewed celebrities for the entertainment news show, Access Showbiz Tonight. Previously, she was also an announcer for OGN's Champions Korea, a gaming program, in 2014, where she earned the nickname, "League of Legends Goddess" for her good looks.

She has currently terminated her exclusive contract with management agency, Imagine Asia, and is not working on any projects at the moment.

Congratulations to the couple!

