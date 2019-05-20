Korean Actor So Ji-Sub is Dating a 25-Year-Old Former TV Reporter

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 20 May. 2019 9:02 PM
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Romance is definitely in the air for Korean leading man, So Ji-sub!
The 41-year-old actor recently confirmed the news reports that he was seeing 25-year-old Cho Eun-jung, a former television reporter and announcer. The pair met when Cho interviewed So on SBS's Access Showbiz Tonight to promote his movie, Be with You, as reported by The Korea Times. This is the first time that the actor has admitted that he is dating anyone in 24 years.
Korea Dispatch first broke the news about the two's romance, with photos showing the two on a coffee run in Seoul. Soon after, So's management agency, 51K, confirmed the news in a statement.
"They met through a television program last year, and first met socially through friends," the agency said. "They became fond of each other and started dating."
The Oh My Venus actor also verified news reports with a statement in Korean and English that he posted on his agency, 51K's social media accounts.
"It is a little hard to say, but I would like to tell you that I got someone special," he wrote. "She is the one who keeps my side calmly and supports me with a great help."
While the two may have been dating for a while now, So was quick to say, ""We have a good relationship but there are still a lot things [sic] to be careful about."
Cho was a television reporter with SBS, where she interviewed celebrities for the entertainment news show, Access Showbiz Tonight. Previously, she was also an announcer for OGN's Champions Korea, a gaming program, in 2014, where she earned the nickname, "League of Legends Goddess" for her good looks.
She has currently terminated her exclusive contract with management agency, Imagine Asia, and is not working on any projects at the moment.
Congratulations to the couple!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?