Korean Actor So Ji-Sub is Dating a 25-Year-Old Former TV Reporter

Romance is definitely in the air for Korean leading man, So Ji-sub!

The 41-year-old actor recently confirmed the news reports that he was seeing 25-year-old Cho Eun-jung, a former television reporter and announcer. The pair met when Cho interviewed So on SBS's Access Showbiz Tonight to promote his movie, Be with You, as reported by The Korea Times. This is the first time that the actor has admitted that he is dating anyone in 24 years.

Korea Dispatch first broke the news about the two's romance, with photos showing the two on a coffee run in Seoul. Soon after, So's management agency, 51K, confirmed the news in a statement.

"They met through a television program last year, and first met socially through friends," the agency said. "They became fond of each other and started dating."