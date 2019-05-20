15 Lightweight K-Beauty Moisturisers You Need to Try

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 20 May. 2019 8:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Claudia Kim, DIPTYQUE Garosu-Gil Pop-Up

K-beauty is widely associated with plump, glass skin. But before you think that you have to pile on layers of rich and emollient moisturisers to achieve that dewy finish, think again. Thanks to constant innovation, there is no shortage of lightweight moisturisers that are capable of infusing skin with intense hydration without stickiness or greasiness. Here, 14 of the best lightweight moisturisers that work perfectly for those with combination to oily skin conditions:

Read

Best K-Beauty Sleeping Masks So You Wake Up To Glowing Skin

Innisfree, Best K-Beauty Moisturisers

Innisfree Green Tea Balancing Cream EX, $26

Formulated with green tea-derived antioxidants, this moisturiser has a soft cream formula that is also enriched with amino acids that deeply replenish hydration while keeping oiliness-prone skin clear and fresh.

Etude House, Best K-Beauty Moisturisers

Etude House Moistfull Collagen Water Jelly Cream, $33.90

As its name suggests, this moisturiser has a jelly-like texture that breaks up and melts into skin upon application. It contains the brand's Super Collagen Cooling Water to lock in hydration without stickiness, making it perfect in hot and humid climate.

Huxley, Best K-Beauty Moisturisers

Huxley Secret Of Sahara Cream; Fresh and More, $60

If your skin is frequently exposed to fluctuating temperature humidity, this is your best bet. It contains extracts from prickly pear seed, purslane and birch sap to infuse skin with antioxidants and moisture for a healthy and plump complexion.

Article continues below

Laneige, Best K-Beauty Moisturisers

Laneige Balancing Emulsion Light, $44

Those with a shine-prone T-zone and dryness-prone U-zone will appreciate the balancing properties of this lightweight emulsion. It regulates sebum and moisture levels for clearer, smoother skin.

Erborian, Best K-Beauty Moisturisers

Erborian Bamboo Matte Powder Effect Cream, $35

Keep your skin shine-free and adequately moisturised with this velvety cream. It replenishes skin's moisture levels, improves its ability to retain moisture and prevents the excessive production of sebum.

Mamonde, Best K-Beauty Moisturisers

Mamonde Vital Vitamin Cream, $45

Developed to energise tired and dull skin, this face cream contains tiny capsules which burst when applied to deliver essential nutrients to recharge the complexion. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins and botanical extracts, it is easily absorbed into the skin without stickiness.

Article continues below

Dr Jart, Best K-Beauty Moisturisers

Dr. Jart+ Water Fuse Ultimate Hydro Gel Moisturiser, $65

Formulated with hot spring water and natural barrier complex, this moisturiser has a gel-cream texture which instantly cools down the skin while giving it a boost of hydration. At the same time, it also improves skin's ability to retain moisture for a plump and dewy mien.

Aprilskin, Best K-Beauty Moisturisers

Aprilskin Perfect Magic Snow Cream, $40

Perfect for all skin types, this brightening moisturiser is enriched with Himalayan glacier water and brightening actives to even out skin tone and enhance luminosity.

CNP, Best K-Beauty Moisturisers

CNP Laboratory A-Clean Anti-Blemish Calming Cream, $68

If selecting the right moisturiser during a bad bout of breakouts has been a challenge for you, try this. Mildly formulated to soothe skin irritation and regulate excess sebum, this calming formula contains madecassoside and niacinamide to reduce inflammation and lightening pigmentation.

Article continues below

Medicube, Best K-Beauty Moisturisers

Medicube Zero Pore Cream, $56

Tested to be suitable even for sensitive skin, this moisturiser deeply hydrates, regulates sebum production and refines the appearance of enlarged pores for a smooth, even and shine-free complexion.

COSRX, Best K-Beauty Moisturisers

COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream, $32.90

Thanks to its 92% concentration of pure snail secretion filtrate, it is rich in a unique blend of active ingredients that speed up cellular regeneration to smooth fine lines, improve skin tone and boost moisture levels.

AHC, Best K-Beauty Moisturisers

AHC Hyaluronic Emulsion, $41

Expect nothing less than long-lasting hydration with this lightweight emulsion. Made with powerful botanical extracts that delivers hydration deep into skin layers, it also forms a protective barrier to prevent moisture loss for soft and smooth skin.

Article continues below

Sulwhasoo, Best K-Beauty Moisturisers

Sulwhasoo Hydro-Aid Moisturizing Soothing Cream, $110

Drawing on traditional Korean medicine know-how, this hydrating cream restores skin's moisture levels and improves its ability to hold on to moisture hours after application. Plus, the melt-in cream has a cooling effect and is quickly absorbed without any sticky or greasy residue.

su:m 37, Best K-Beauty Moisturisers

Su:m37 Water-full Timeless Water Gel Cream, $108

Formulated with painstakingly fermented Rose of Jericho, it delivers hydration throughout all layers of the skin to plump it from inside out. Moreover, it has a light and refreshing texture that's perfect for those with oily skin or those living in hot and humid conditions.

Belif, Best K-Beauty Moisturisers

Belif The True Cream - Water Bomb, $58

Think of this as a refreshing iced beverage in the middle of a hot day. Thanks to its Water Mint content, it instantly cools down skin temperature by almost 3°C while keeping skin hydrated all day long.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean beauty , Beauty , Shopping , Asia

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Urban Decay x Game of Thrones

Urban Decay's Sold-Out Game of Thrones Collection Is Back in Stock!

YouTuber James Charles' Rise to Fame Timeline

BB Cushion, Jun Ji-Hyun

Here Are The Best Cushion Foundations For Every Budget

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.