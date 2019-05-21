Damned when they don't, damned when they do.

For the past six years, Prince William and Kate Middletonhave been criticized by traditionalist royal-watchers for not making their children—starting with Prince George, and then followed by Princess Charlotteand Prince Louis—more "available." As in, they don't trot their kids out for photographers nearly enough for the liking of those who prefer heartier helpings of royal sightings, especially of George, who's third in line to the throne.

Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been relatively stingy when it comes to sharing those adorable faces with the world, largely waiting for birthdays and the usual milestones—christenings, birthdays, first day of school, wearing a bathrobe to meet President Obama—to release photos, many of them shot by Kate herself. And while George, who turns 6 on July 22, has had more big public moments to speak of than his siblings, including a tour of Australia and New Zealand at 8-months-old, he's still a fairly elusive fellow. Charlotte, who can turn the world on with a wave, doesn't show up if her brother doesn't, and 1-year-old Louis has looked completely different every time we've seen him, so rarely has he been seen.

And yet when some new family photos were released this weekend, the Cambridges were accused of questionable timing.