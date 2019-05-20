Elle Fanning Faints During Star-Studded Cannes Film Festival Party

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., 20 May. 2019 4:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Elle Fanning, 2019 Cannes, Chopard Dinner

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chopard

Elle Fanning is proving that beauty truly is pain.

On Monday night, the Cannes jury member had a minor fainting spell at the Chopard Trophée Dinner Party. An eyewitness tells E! News that they saw the young star briefly faint. However, the eyewitness adds, "She quickly recovered before leaving."

While news of her passing out quickly circulated on social media, the dinner attendee says it happened so fast that people barely even noticed. "Most people in the room didn't even notice until after there was a brief pause, during which word quickly spread through the venue about what happened," the eyewitness shares. 

The Maleficent star later took to Instagram to confirm that she did indeed faint, but there is no reason to worry. She shared, "Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950's Prada prom dress but it's all good!!" 

She added the hashtags "#dresstootight#timeofthemonth" for further context, which truly explained everything. Girl, we feel you!

Watch

Elle Fanning Is Fanning Out Over Halsey at 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

And it seems like other stars can relate, too. January Jones commented, "Where's your smelling salts when you need em??" To which the Beguiled star replied, "Amen!"

Unfortunately, no smelling salts were on hand at the moment, but Variety reports that big sis Dakota Fanning and British star Colin Firth quickly leapt into action at the sight of Elle falling off her chair. The 21-year-old was then whisked away by Dakota and their team of security guards, after which she presumably slipped into a pair of cozy PJs and let out a sigh of relief.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Elle Fanning , Dakota Fanning , Cannes Film Festival , 2019 Cannes Film Festival , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Celebrity Kids at Prom

Paris Jackson, Jaden Smith and More Celebrity Kids Who Went to Prom

Ciara

Ciara Accepted Into Harvard University's Prestigious Business School

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

The Meaningful Reason Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Named Their Son Psalm

Aaron Carter, Michael Jackson

Aaron Carter Claims Michael Jackson Did One Thing "That Was a Little Bit Inappropriate"

Stranger Things, Season 3, Billy, Dacre Montgomery

Stranger Things Is Ready For a Very Thirsty Summer With New Clip

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, NYFW 2016

Why Kylie Jenner Finally Asked Jordyn Woods to Pick Up Her Stuff Months After Tristan Thompson Drama

E-Comm: Urban Decay x Game of Thrones

Urban Decay's Sold-Out Game of Thrones Collection Is Back in Stock!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.