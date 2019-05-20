Ciara Accepted Into Harvard University's Prestigious Business School

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., 20 May. 2019 3:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ciara

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Ciara will soon be one, two stepping her way through the hallowed halls of the prestigious Harvard University Business School. According to People, she was accepted into Harvard's Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program and will attend classes in Cambridge, Mass. The course typically lasts three days.

She posted about the happy news on Instagram on Monday afternoon and shared a picture of herself in a Harvard sweatshirt.

"I always dreamt of going to college, but by God's grace, my music career took me on a path that I'm so thankful for," she wrote. "This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement!"

Her caption went on, "Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER"

Ciara tagged Harvard professor Anita Elberse, who frequently posts pictures alongside some big-name celebrities and athletes, including Chris Bosh, LL Cool J, Lindsey Vonn, Kevin Love, Will Smith and many more.

Entertainment, media and sports essentially epitomizes her relationship with the pop culture world. She just launched her own company called Beauty Marks Entertainment, which is comprised of a "business model built on fully supporting the artist, the female-led enterprise places Ciara at the forefront of forward-thinking entertainers taking an entrepreneurial approach to their careers." If that wasn't enough, she released her first album under her new company, which is also called Beauty Marks. This is her seventh album total.

 

Watch

See Ciara React to Her 1st Interview With E! 13 Years Ago

She's no amateur when it comes to media, either. For instance, she hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve party in Los Angeles. Ciara also knows how to make all of our hearts melt when it comes to her kids Future Zahir Wilburn and Sienna Princess Wilson, whether that's bringing Future as her date to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards or posting pictures of Sienna with her dad Russell Wilson.

The 33-year-old is inherently intertwined with the sports world because Wilson is the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.

Ciara will need to ready herself for some classic grad school moments, such as working on group projects and taking a look at some case studies. Some of these studies include "Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonHamilton: An American Musical, MRC's House of Cards, and The Walt Disney Studios."

According to their website, the program will "examine best practices and winning strategies in the worlds of film, television, publishing, music, and sports."

Harvard Business School offers "the privilege of living on campus alongside your fellow participants," but no word yet on what Ciara's room and board situation will be at the world-renowned university.

Ciara joins an impressive list of fellow celebrities who have attended Harvard, including Barack Obama (and Malia Obama), Conan O'Brien and Natalie PortmanI Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings shared on May 14 that she, too, will be attending Harvard in the Fall.

Take a look at the gallery below to see all the famous people who have attended the university.

Ciara

Gotham/GC Images

Ciara

The Beauty Marks artist was accepted into the university's prestigious business school and will partake in their Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program.

Jazz Jennings

Instagram

Jazz Jennings

The 18-year-old reality TV personality is headed to the Ivy League school. "#Harvard2023... I am so stoked for this next chapter of my life," she announced on Instagram. "Feeling so blessed and grateful right now."

B.J. Novak, BJ Novak

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

B.J. Novak

English and Spanish literature was the field of choice for The Office star, who graduated from the university in 2001.

Article continues below

Aoki Lee Simmons

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Aoki Lee Simmons

Believe it or not, the daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons got accepted into Harvard's class of 2023 at the age of 16.

Malia Obama

Sipa via AP Images

Malia Obama

The former First Daughter began her freshman year in August 2017.

Conan, Conan O'Brien

Tiffany Roohani/TBS

Conan O'Brien

The late-night talk show host graduated from the university magna cum laude in 1985 with bachelor degrees in literature and history.

Article continues below

Natalie Portman, Cannes

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Natalie Portman

The Oscar winner graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.

Matt Damon, Sundance

Rick Kern/Getty Images for Stella Artois

Matt Damon

The actor attended Harvard in the late '80s and early '90s but dropped out to pursue his acting career. While at Harvard, he wrote an early treatment of the screenplay for Good Will Hunting for a class assignment. He and co-writer and co-star Ben Affleck received an Oscar for their finished screenplay in 1998.

Ashley Judd, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashley Judd

In 2010, the A-list actress and advocate obtained master's degree in public administration from the prestigious school.

Article continues below

Mark Zuckerberg

AP Photo/Noah Berger

Mark Zuckerberg

The Facebook CEO and co-founder co-launched what is now known as Facebook from his Harvard dorm room in 2004. He dropped out of the university his sophomore year to concentrate on the project. His story inspired the movie The Social Network.

Rashida Jones, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

John Shearer/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

More than 10 years before she joined the cast of Parks and Recreation, the actress became Harvard grad.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Best Moments

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Barack Obama & Michelle Obama

The former President of the United States graduated magna cum laude and obtained a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School in 1991. The former First Lady received a J.D. degree from Harvard Law School three years prior.

Article continues below

Colin Jost

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity

Colin Jost

The Saturday Night Live comedian served as the president of the Harvard Lampoon

Rivers Cuomo

Jay Westcott/Getty Images

Rivers Cuomo

The Weezer frontman graduated cum laude from the university with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 2008. He completed his degee gradually over the years, having dropped out before.

Wallace Shawn, The Princess Bride

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Wallace Shawn

The Princess Bride actor obtained a bachelor's degree in history in 1965. And he still didn't win the Battle of the Wits.

Article continues below

Tommy Lee Jones

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Tommy Lee Jones

The actor graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1969. Al Gore was his roommate.

Al Gore

Joe Kohen/Getty Images

Al Gore

The former Vice President of the United States graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in government in 1969.

What, like it's hard?

Congrats, Ciara!

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ciara , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Elle Fanning, 2019 Cannes, Chopard Dinner

Elle Fanning Faints During Star-Studded Cannes Film Festival Party

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Paris Jackson, Jaden Smith and More Celebrity Kids Who Went to Prom

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

The Meaningful Reason Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Named Their Son Psalm

Aaron Carter, Michael Jackson

Aaron Carter Claims Michael Jackson Did One Thing "That Was a Little Bit Inappropriate"

Stranger Things, Season 3, Billy, Dacre Montgomery

Stranger Things Is Ready For a Very Thirsty Summer With New Clip

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, NYFW 2016

Why Kylie Jenner Finally Asked Jordyn Woods to Pick Up Her Stuff Months After Tristan Thompson Drama

E-Comm: Urban Decay x Game of Thrones

Urban Decay's Sold-Out Game of Thrones Collection Is Back in Stock!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.