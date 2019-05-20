Why Fred Willard Keeps Coming Back to the Bachelor Franchise

Harrison says he and Graebner actually made a deal after that first dog date to bring Fred back whenever possible.

"We love Fred so much...we said if Fred will ever come back, we're going to have him back every season until he just gets tired of us and says no," Harrison tells us. "He's a legend. He's an absolute legend. He's a comedic legend. His timing is amazing. To sit next to him is an absolute honor, so any time I can do it, I'm bringing him in."

Harrison and Willard had never met before, but Willard was flattered by the fact that Harrison loved working with him so much.

"I had never met Chris before, but he obviously enjoys working with me or I'm sure he would say, let's not have him back," Willard says. "It's very flattering when someone like that, you find out they not only know who you are, but, 'I'd love to work with him, let's have him on,' so that's a lot of fun."

It doesn't sound like Willard will tire of the gig anytime soon, because he says he loves it.

"It's a lot of fun doing this, because I watch the Bachelors or the Bachelorettes doing such incredible athletic things, and it's exciting," Willard tells us. "It's really fun. I'm always pleased that they ask me to come in and watch these things. It's like having a front row seat to the things, rather than watching it on TV. You see how it's done."