Josiah Duggar and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby 7 Months After Miscarriage

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., 20 May. 2019 11:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lauren Swanson, Josiah Duggar

duggarfamily.com

Lauren Swanson is pregnant!

The Counting On star and her husband, Josiah Duggar, announced on Monday that they're expecting a baby. The duo's bundle of joy is set to arrive later this year. This pregnancy announcement comes about seven months after the couple suffered a miscarriage. The heartbreaking loss, which took place in October, was later revealed in a clip for the fourth season of their TLC show.

"God's faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort. We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall," Lauren and Josiah said Monday on the Duggar family website. "Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!"

Watch

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar Dish on Married Life

"We are so thrilled for Lauren & Josiah expecting!" Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar also shared Monday. "It was very difficult losing their first child in a miscarriage, but now God has blessed them with another child on the way."

Josiah Duggar, Lauren Swanson

TLC

Josiah and Lauren, who tied the knot in June 2018, also posed for a photo with a sign that says, "Rainbow after the storm. Baby #2."

The couple joins a list of Duggar family members who are currently expecting. Back in January, Jessa Duggar announced her pregnancy with Ben Seewald.

Then in April, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar announced that they are expecting their second child together.

It was also recently revealed that Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar are expecting their six childJoy-Anna Duggar is also expecting her second child with husband Austin Forsyth

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Duggars , Pregnancies , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Stranger Things, Season 3, Billy, Dacre Montgomery

Stranger Things Is Ready For a Very Thirsty Summer With New Clip

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, NYFW 2016

Why Kylie Jenner Finally Asked Jordyn Woods to Pick Up Her Stuff Months After Tristan Thompson Drama

E-Comm: Urban Decay x Game of Thrones

Urban Decay's Sold-Out Game of Thrones Collection Is Back in Stock!

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, The Place Beyond the Pines

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Are Running Into Trouble Teaching Their Daughters Spanish

Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

This Game of Thrones and Fuller House Crossover Is Just What We Needed After That Finale

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, , 2019 Chelsea Flower Show, Garden

Aw! Prince Louis Wears Prince George's Adorable Hand-Me-Down Shorts

American Idol

American Idol Winner Laine Hardy: My Win Shows You Never Give Up

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.