Attention pop culture fans: Cardi B is starring in a new music video, eeeooowwww!

Just a few short days after DJ Khaled released a new collaboration with the rapper and 21 Savage, followers are now being treated to an explosive music video for "Wish Wish."

In the finished product just released on YouTube, Cardi B is on fire as she works two different looks for the camera.

And as she sets the stage on fire—literally—the 26-year-old steals the show with her exciting appearance.

"They say my time is almost up, tell them bitches, 'Wish, wish,'" she rapped in the chorus. "If they love me or they hate me, it don't make no difference."