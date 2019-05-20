by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 20 May. 2019 9:08 AM
It's been three months since Khloe Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn't ready to reenter the dating game just yet.
The Good American head opened up about the topic during Monday's episode of the podcast Divorce Sucks! With Laura Wasser. When asked if there was "anyone on the horizon," Khloe said she was "not even thinking like that."
"I'm not on anything," she added when asked if she had joined a dating app. "I don't care to be. I'm so in love with [my daughter] True [Thompson] and being with her and enjoying every minute."
The reality star also noted she's working, including on her mind, body and soul.
"I'm just happy, and I want to filter through just whatever I feel like I need to filter through," she added. "But my focus right now is True. I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship or even to go on a date. I don't want to."
Still, Khloe hasn't ruled out finding love entirely. When asked if she'd ever consider getting married again, she said she would.
Khloe and Tristan called in quits in February after his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. Even though they're no longer together, the two try to remain civil for their daughter.
"It does f--king suck. It does, and there's moments that, because our personal emotions are still in there, and, for me, you know, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago. So, it's really raw and so those emotions could be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power to not even—True is 1 and like a month old. So, she doesn't really know what's happening. But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I'm a big believer of that. So, I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her," Khloe said.
For instance, the proud parents came together for their daughter's first birthday party in April.
"I didn't do it because I thought she was going to remember this first party….It was really for me. I just wanted a happy, Heavenly place," she said. "But, I know that she's gonna wanna look back at all of her childhood memories like we all do."
In addition to discussing her split from Tristan, Khloe opened up about her divorce from Lamar Odom, which was finalized in 2016. During the interview, Khloe explained why she "paused the divorce" after he experienced an overdose.
"He OD'ed during the divorce and then I was his next of kin, even though it was still, the divorce was still—it was on the judge's desk," she said. "It was like two years, or like a year or two, of us, like, trying to get the divorce going and whatever. And then, this happened. And then, we paused the divorce—not for any romantic reasons but I wanted to be able to help take care of him and make sure that he would be OK again."
She said the two are still in touch every now and then and that there's no bad blood between them.
"It just didn't work out," she said. "I think he's an incredible person, and I just want the best for him."
To hear Khloe's full interview, listen to Divorce Sucks! With Laura Wasser.
