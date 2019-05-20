During the show, host Ellen DeGeneres gave Shelton a pre-engagement gift, a clock with a picture of the couple kissing on it.

"So Jennifer Lopez was here and I wanted to help her out with [Alex Rodriguez], 'cause she wanted to marry him, obviously, like Gwen wants to marry you," DeGeneres explained. "And I gave her a clock just to remind—that she could give to him—that the clock is ticking, that time is passing. So I gave her that clock and literally like a week later he proposed to her."

"So you're saying...there's a chance she's gonna ask me to marry her?" Shelton joked.

"Now that she knows that you're waiting for her to ask, now that she sees this, she'll ask you," DeGeneres assured Shelton. "I'll call her tonight."