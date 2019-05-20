Reese Witherspoon Reveals the One Thing Meryl Streep Can't Do

With three Oscars, three Emmys and eight Golden Globes, Meryl Streep seems unstoppable. But on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Reese Witherspoon revealed the one thing her Big Little Lies co-star can't do.

"I actually discovered the one thing that Meryl Streep is bad at—bowling," the actress told Ellen DeGeneres. "I honestly think at one point she threw it the opposite way and people, like, scattered."

As fans will recall, Witherspoon and Streep went bowling with castmates Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley back in June. Even though The Devil Wears Prada star wasn't exactly a pro, Witherspoon suggested she still had a good time.

"It was really fun," Witherspoon said. "She's such a good sport. She's a doll."

Bowling isn't the only activity in which Streep needs a bit of practice. During a 2016 press conference for Florence Foster Jenkins, the actress revealed she isn't very good at golf.

"I can't do a lot of things, like golf. I don't like golf. I mean I really don't because I tend to like things that I can do right away. If I can't do it right away, I don't like it," she said, per Vanity Fair. "Skiing I really like because you can sort of get up on skis, and if you are coordinated and completely without being reckless, you can lean forward and go. But golf, no! Nobody can do that."