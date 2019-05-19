Kailyn Lowry says fans have been asking her to take in her Teen Mom 2 frenemy's toddler daughter amid the latter's family drama.

Jenelle was fired from the MTV reality show after it was reported that her husband David Eason allegedly intentionally shot and killed her dog. Police and animal control services launched a joint investigation into the incident, and child protective services has also got involved.

The couple's 2-year-old daughter Ensley, and Jenelle's sons Kaiser, 4, have recently been staying with their grandmothers, according to Us Weekly, which has been in contact with the reality star in recent weeks. Her mother has had full custody of her eldest son Jace, 9, for a while. On Thursday, Jenelle and David were photographed leaving a courthouse in their native North Carolina.

"People are messaging me, asking if I'll take Ensley," Kailyn, a mother of three herself, told TMZ in a video posted on Saturday. "So I'm like, 'Oh, I dunno, I don't want to get involved.' I'm not considering it at this time but I hope that the children are...happy and healthy overall."

Jenelle has not responded to Kailyn's remarks.