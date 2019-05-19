Happy anniversary, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex and 34-year-old Duke of Sussex celebrated one year of marriage on Saturday, two weeks after welcoming their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. To mark the occasion, they released 14 never-before-seen photos from their 2018 royal wedding on their Instagram page.

The two had wed at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, located just a few miles away from their new home of Frogmore Cottage. The photos they released were presented in a video slideshow, set to the sound of a choir singing "This Little Light of Mine," their recessional song.

The pics show scenes such as Meghan and mother Doria Ragland sharing a tender moment at the wedding, Harry and brother Prince William walking together down a stairwell.

The images are mostly black-and-white—a personal preference for the couple, whose first shared photo of their son was black and white. The two have also shared black-and-white Christmas cards.