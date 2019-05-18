Goop fans and followers gathered in Los Angeles in Saturday for a day filled with meditation, health-conscious activities and more at the annual In goop Health summit.

The site describes the event as a "mind-body-soul reset" filled with "restorative workshops and classes—for the spirit, for the body, for the mind, and for beauty."

In goop Health visits a few cities this year, including Los Angeles, London and New York. Although the event itself is one day, there was an option to make a whole weekend out if it with the Wellness Weekender Pass. That included a special workout with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, cocktails and full access to the summit.

The summit is comprised of a series of talks and workshops and balanced out with a ton of healthy and delicious goop-approved food. Some subject matters of the panels included "harnessing your creative force, women's health and holistic well-being, intimate relationships."