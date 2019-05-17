Former WWE star Ashley Massaro's daughter Alexa Massaro is expressing her grief online as she mourns the death of her mother.

The wrestler, who was also a Survivor alum, model and DJ on her native Long Island, NY, was pronounced dead in a hospital at age 39 after police were called to her home on Thursday. Her death was ruled to be "noncriminal," police in Suffolk County, NY told Newsday. Alexa, 18, was her only child.

On Thursday night, her daughter posted throwback photos of her and her mother on her Instagram Story, writing, "I wish i could have gotten more recent pictures. I love you mommy i want to wake up in your arms more than anything i want to give u a big hug please come back this cant be real...please god this can't be it."